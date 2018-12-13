Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Textron Inc. (TXT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 13, 2018 at 10:56 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Carl Icahn and George Soros think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that txt isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

How have hedgies been trading Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TXT heading into this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TXT Positions

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), which was worth $178.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Adage Capital Management which amassed $99.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, initiated the largest position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Adage Capital Management had $99.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital also made a $79.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners, and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). These stocks are SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to TXT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SKM 5 40078 -1
LH 40 1277379 7
SPLK 39 900559 4
GRFS 12 197680 1
Average 24 603924 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $604 million. That figure was $597 million in TXT’s case. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LH might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Billionaire Investors Are Betting Big On These Defense Stocks Here’s What This Metric Says about Textron Inc. (TXT) 5 Capital Goods Stocks Hedge Funds Were Dumping in Q3 Billionaire Gabelli Says Sony Corp (SNE) Should Split, Calls Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) “A Triple”, Talks Favorite Defensive Stocks Earnings Results Have These 5 Stocks Turning Heads Today Five Aerospace Stocks Hedge Funds Like for Q2 Why These 5 NYSE Stocks Are Down Big Time Today Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.