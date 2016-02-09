Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, Elliott Management, Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL), Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR), Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE), and More

Starboard Eyes Symantec Board Seats After Taking Stake (Reuters)

(Reuters) – Hedge fund Starboard Value LP has nominated five directors to Symantec’s (SYMC.O) board after taking a 5.8 percent stake in the cybersecurity firm, it said on Thursday, upping pressure for moves to improve performance. Starboard gave little indication in a regulatory filing here of detailed changes it would seek at the firm, saying only that it viewed the stock as cheap and would seek to “unlock value”.

Elliott Lawyer Warns Korea Better Brace for Activist Funds (Bloomberg)

The lawyer who advised billionaire Paul Singer in his proxy fight against Samsung Group says he’s seeing a surge of interest from activist investors who view South Korea’s businesses as potential targets. Inquiries to his law firm about shareholder activism have tripled, Choi Young-ik, founding manager at Nexus Law Group, said in an interview this month at his Seoul office. Local investors and hedge funds based in the U.S. and U.K. are reaching out, he said.

Here are the Stocks the Top-performing Hedge Funds are Buying – including Tempur Sealy (CNBC)

Boldface names like David Tepper and Dan Loeb get much of the attention, but lower-profile hedge fund managers are performing even better and beating the market. CNBC used Symmetric.io, a top hedge-fund tracking firm, to find the best under-the-radar managers and which stocks they recently bought, according to filings. Four times a year, hedge funds file their long positions with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the information is released to the public 45 days after each quarter ends.

Billionaire Ray Dalio: Quit These 4 Bad Habits to Start Actually Achieving Your Goals (CNBC)

Finding a fulfilling career can sometimes feel impossible. More than half of U.S. workers don’t feel engaged at their jobs according to a 2017 report by Gallup, and 16 percent of employees said they were even, “actively disengaged.” But according to Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, the first step is clearly setting your goals. “Your choice of goals will determine your direction,” Dalio writes in his 2017 book “Principles: Life & Work.” “There is always a best possible path. Your job is to find it and have the courage to follow it,” he writes.