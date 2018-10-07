Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 20, 2019 at 3:28 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that SPB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Brown Hawk Ridge Partners

Let’s take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

What does the smart money think about Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SPB over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

SPB_june2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Leucadia National, managed by Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg, holds the most valuable position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB). Leucadia National has a $411.6 million position in the stock, comprising 41% of its 13F portfolio. On Leucadia National’s heels is Allan Mecham and Ben Raybould of Arlington Value Capital, with a $172.6 million position; 12.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions contain Amy Minella’s Cardinal Capital, Amit Wadhwaney’s Moerus Capital Management and Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management.

Due to the fact that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies said goodbye to the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $11.1 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also said goodbye to its stock, about $1.2 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB). We will take a look at Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF), and KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SPB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TELL 16 125497 1
FIZZ 21 248749 0
APPF 15 230629 1
KBR 20 362648 -6
Average 18 241881 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $242 million. That figure was $837 million in SPB’s case. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SPB, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 1.5% during the same period and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Investors Don’t Find Short Seller’s Claims CredibleHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) ? Do Hedge Funds Love Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)? Hawk Ridge Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Largest U.S. Beauty Retailer and Single-Family REIT Register Massive Insider Selling, Plus Other Insider Transactions Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Anymore Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): Harbinger Group (HRG) Is Bullish On This Company; And Two Others – Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL), Zap.com Corp (ZPCM) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.