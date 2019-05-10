Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 5:22 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged during the first quarter. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 40% and 25% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the first 5 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 6.6 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. SFBS investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with SFBS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SFBS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

What does smart money think about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in SFBS a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

SFBS_june2019

The largest stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $2.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $1.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Royce & Associates.

Because ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of fund managers that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Peter Muller’s PDT Partners dumped the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $0.7 million in stock, and Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK), Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI), and InVitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA). All of these stocks’ market caps match SFBS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ENDP 19 337424 -4
MIK 32 157799 2
NWBI 11 68814 2
NVTA 28 348354 4
Average 22.5 228098 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $228 million. That figure was $11 million in SFBS’s case. The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is even less popular than NWBI. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards SFBS. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately SFBS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); SFBS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1.7% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Cluster of Insider Selling at High-Yield REIT and Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Here’s Why Investors Are Buzzing about Netflix, Celanese, and Three Other Stocks Battered Performance Sports Group Ltd (PSG) and Two Strong-Performing Companies Witness Insider Buying Is ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)’s Fourth Quarter 2014 Earnings Conference Call Transcript 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.