Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:31 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) ready to rally soon? The smart money is taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that rusha isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, We choose to focus on the upper echelon of this group, about 750 funds. These money managers preside over most of the smart money’s total capital, and by tracking their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has revealed numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

What does the smart money think about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RUSHA over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with RUSHA Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), with a stake worth $34.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Park West Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $13.7 million. Millennium Management, Prescott Group Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few money managers who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP sold off the biggest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $6.3 million in stock, and Richard S. Meisenberg’s ACK Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $5.2 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA). We will take a look at Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI), Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), and Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to RUSHA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BIG 20 179321 1
MINI 14 96722 -1
AYR 12 82003 -1
VGR 22 171934 2
Average 17 132495 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $132 million. That figure was $102 million in RUSHA’s case. Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately RUSHA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on RUSHA were disappointed as the stock returned -14.3% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Was Magnolia Capital Fund Right to Bet on Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA), Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) & Two Other Stocks? Billionaires Rosenstein and Ubben Sell These 2 Stocks; Teton Capital Buys More Shares of A Struggling Company Do Hedge Funds Love Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.