Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is RR Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on July 5, 2019 at 12:28 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile in the last 6 months as the Federal Reserve continued its rate hikes and then abruptly reversed its stance and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 9 percentage points. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q4 and the beginning of Q1. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. RRD has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with RRD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RRD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Andy Redleaf Andrew Redleaf Whitebox Advisors

Andy Redleaf of Whitebox Advisors

We’re going to analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD).

Hedge fund activity in RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -18% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RRD over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

RRD_june2019

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), with a stake worth $5.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Brigade Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $4.6 million. Whitebox Advisors, Renaissance Technologies, and Elm Ridge Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. Interestingly, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling about $0.6 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) but similarly valued. These stocks are MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG), Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), and Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). This group of stocks’ market caps match RRD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MOFG 6 19475 2
ADVM 12 52296 -5
EXK 7 19804 0
STRL 15 50586 4
Average 10 35540 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $36 million. That figure was $22 million in RRD’s case. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. RR Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately RRD wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on RRD were disappointed as the stock returned -54.4% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About RR Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Hedge Funds Are Selling RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Here’s Why General Electric, RR Donnelley, Taser, and More Are Trending Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.