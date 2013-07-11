Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 12:09 pm by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 700 13F filings made by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. What do these smart investors think about Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)?

Is Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) a bargain? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PBT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. PBT was in 6 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with PBT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a lot of tools stock traders employ to grade publicly traded companies. Some of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a solid amount (see the details here).

Chuck Royce

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PBT heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds PTB Positions

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), with a stake worth $7.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Royce & Associates was Horizon Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3.9 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Millennium Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because none of the 700+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified PBT as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). We will take a look at Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (NYSE:GBAB), MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP), and LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to PBT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GBAB 1 359 0
MGTX 9 79993 1
NTP 8 27289 2
LKSD 7 4722 1
Average 6.25 28091 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $28 million. That figure was $15 million in PBT’s case. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (NYSE:GBAB) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MGTX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF): Insiders and Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR): Royal High-Yield Energy Stocks Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (GTAT), McDermott International (MDR): Here’s What This “Market-Destroying” Investor Is Buying Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)? Hewlett-Packard Company (HPQ), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT): Four Dividend Stocks Showing You the Money Hedge Funds Are Selling Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.