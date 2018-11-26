Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Orange S.A. (ORAN) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on November 30, 2019 at 11:39 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the third quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Is Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) worth your attention right now? Money managers are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that ORAN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ORAN was in 3 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. There were 2 hedge funds in our database with ORAN positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Managemnet

Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Managemnet

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

What does smart money think about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 1 hedge funds with a bullish position in ORAN a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ORAN Positions

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN), which was worth $1.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Marshall Wace which amassed $0.8 million worth of shares. Balyasny Asset Management was also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Marshall Wace allocated the biggest weight to Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN), around 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.0017 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ORAN.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have jumped into Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) headfirst. Marshall Wace, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, created the most outsized position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN). Marshall Wace had $0.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN). These stocks are Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), and HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ORAN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ADI 43 2517774 -1
JD 54 5279009 9
EMR 37 594019 5
HCA 55 2621149 4
Average 47.25 2752988 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 47.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2753 million. That figure was $2 million in ORAN’s case. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is the least popular one with only 37 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is even less popular than EMR. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ORAN, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.1% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG: Hedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their MindsHedge Funds Watching Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) From AfarHedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX...Do Hedge Funds Like Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)?Hedge Funds Watching RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) From Afar

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) All Set to Monopolize Orange SA (ADR) (ORAN) Subscribers Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (VOD), Telecom Italia SpA (ADR) (TI): Is it Time to Consider a European Telecom Provider? Orange SA (ADR) (ORAN), Arkansas Best Corporation (ABFS), Dell Inc. (DELL): One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Treasure Portfolio Dell Inc. (DELL), Arkansas Best Corporation (ABFS), Skullcandy Inc (SKUL): One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Treasure Portfolio Bank of Ireland (ADR) (IRE), Orange SA (ADR) (ORAN): Is It Time to Trust Europe Again? Exelon Corporation (EXC), QLogic Corporation (QLGC), Dendreon Corporation (DNDN): One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Treasure Portfolio BCE Inc. (USA) (BCE), Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (TEF): Foreign Telecoms for Your Portfolio 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.