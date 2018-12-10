Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 11, 2018 at 1:51 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) worth your attention right now? Money managers are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that OCN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers hone in on the top tier of this group, around 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors administer most of the smart money’s total capital, and by observing their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has revealed numerous investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

OMEGA ADVISORS

We’re going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OCN heading into this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

OCN_dec2018

The largest stake in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) was held by Omega Advisors, which reported holding $56.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $8.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, CQS Cayman LP, and Akanthos Capital.

Now, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. PDT Partners, managed by Peter Muller, assembled the most valuable position in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). PDT Partners had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new OCN position is Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). We will take a look at Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA), Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP), PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI), and Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble OCN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SVA 3 40527 -1
KRP 9 19823 7
PFSI 16 174140 2
ABUS 11 17316 2
Average 9.75 62952 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $63 million. That figure was $89 million in OCN’s case. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Omega Advisors and Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) 32 Recent Stories to Keep You Informed About the Financial Markets Today Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Responds to State Regulators Why Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Fell More Than 50% Financial Markets Snapshot: 20+ Stories That You Should Read Today Is Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) A Good Stock To Buy? How Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Stacks Up Against Its Peers The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.