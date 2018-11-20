Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 11, 2019 at 7:37 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that snr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

OMEGA ADVISORS Leon Cooperman

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Hedge fund activity in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

At Q1’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SNR over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SNR Positions

The largest stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $33.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Omega Advisors with a $23.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Because New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there were a few hedge funds that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management sold off the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $3.4 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $2.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD), AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), and B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY). All of these stocks’ market caps match SNR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BLBD 6 69077 -1
AMAG 19 186207 -4
SWIR 12 50988 2
RILY 10 84819 0
Average 11.75 97773 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $98 million. That figure was $67 million in SNR’s case. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SNR as the stock returned 18.7% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Has The Time Come to Buy New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)? Why Investors Are Clamoring for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR), New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR), Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY), and KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): Levin Capital Strategies Slightly Decreases Its Stake 13D Filing: Levin Capital Strategies and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? John Levin Explains to New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)’s Board Why the Stock Is Slumping 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.