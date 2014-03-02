Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 10:52 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) a buy, sell, or hold? Money managers are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that MPAA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to the beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

While collecting data for our article, we came across Avenir Capital’s letter for the December 2017 quarter, which has a position in the company. Here is what the letter said regarding the stock:

“Out biggest decliner for the quarter was Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA: NASDAQ) which declined by 15% to end at $24.99. MPAA has gone through several quarters of subdued growth which has led to some skepticism towards management goals. We believe that the company’s market position has in fact strengthened through recent market share gains and industry consolidation and that the short-term softness in revenue is just that, short term. There has been no deterioration in either the industry or MPAA’s competitive position within the industry and the company is well positioned to continue its revenue growth which has averaged 19% per annum over the past four years. The company remains very attractively priced at current levels and we recently added to our position.”

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

What does the smart money think about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MPAA heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MPAA_dec2018

More specifically, Private Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), with a stake worth $34.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Private Capital Management was Fine Capital Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $29.9 million. SG Capital Management, Voce Capital, and Polaris Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the most valuable position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Millennium Management had $1.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN), and A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to MPAA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TWI 13 90489 1
LL 12 26005 0
MIN 2 2236 -1
ATEN 15 57328 2
Average 10.5 44 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $44 million. That figure was $89 million in MPAA’s case. A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ATEN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpAssociated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA): Insiders Are Buying, Should You? 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.