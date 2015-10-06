Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Merus N.V. (MRUS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 10:08 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that MRUS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Kerr Neilson

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS).

What does the smart money think about Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MRUS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds MRUS Positions

The largest stake in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) was held by Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, which reported holding $77.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Baker Bros. Advisors with a $22.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Laurion Capital Management, Platinum Asset Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

Consequently, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, created the most outsized position in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). Laurion Capital Management had $2.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital also made a $0 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). These stocks are New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NGD), Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM), Blackrock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN), and City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to MRUS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NGD 14 47687 0
DERM 17 88394 0
MYN 2 2216 -1
CIO 6 28732 -1
Average 9.75 41757 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $42 million. That figure was $105 million in MRUS’s case. Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Blackrock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard DERM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Baker Bros. Opened Positions In These 5 Healthcare Stocks 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.