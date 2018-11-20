Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 23, 2019 at 8:52 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that MERC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Gates Gates Capital

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in MERC a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MERC_june2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jeffrey Gates’s Gates Capital Management has the number one position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), worth close to $40.4 million, corresponding to 1.8% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Jonathan Kolatch of Redwood Capital Management, with a $28 million position; the fund has 1.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Tom Wagner and Ara Cohen’s Knighthead Capital and Ernest Chow and Jonathan Howe’s Sensato Capital Management.

Due to the fact that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $0.7 million in stock. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s fund, Blue Mountain Capital, also sold off its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC), Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI), and Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to MERC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SLRC 11 60312 -1
IPOA 22 283400 1
QIWI 12 77832 4
CYOU 11 47035 4
Average 14 117145 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $117 million. That figure was $141 million in MERC’s case. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on MERC as the stock returned 10.5% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mercer International Inc. (MERC) ? Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 13G Filing: Gates Capital Management and Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Do Hedge Funds Love Mercer International Inc. (MERC)? Gates Capital Loves Material Stocks, Especially These Five Ultra-High Dividend Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now: Pier 1 Imports, Abercrombie & Fitch, More Hedge Funds Grow Bearish on Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in Q3 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.