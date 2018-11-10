Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 8, 2018 at 7:32 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in October, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with healthcare among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and their long-term focus allows us to profit from the recent declines. In particular, let’s take a look at what hedge funds think about Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in this article.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that LULU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

How are hedge funds trading Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LULU over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with LULU Positions

Among these funds, D E Shaw held the most valuable stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), which was worth $302.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Two Sigma Advisors which amassed $300.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Sandler Capital Management, managed by Andrew Sandler, initiated the most valuable position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Sandler Capital Management had $11.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital also made a $8.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new LULU positions are Frank Slattery’s Symmetry Peak Management, Jamie Mendola’s Pacific Grove Capital, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). These stocks are Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO), and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). This group of stocks’ market values resemble LULU’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HES 37 2364508 5
HSY 29 448888 4
INFO 31 1334993 4
CERN 25 889948 3
Average 30.5 1259584 4

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.26 billion. That figure was $1.65 billion in LULU’s case. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is the least popular one with only 25 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund Ownership of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Hits 15-Month High 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Potrero Capital Research’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Funds’ Favorite Apparel Stocks; Nike (NKE) Beaten for the Top Spot Market Movers Today: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Edge Therapeutics Inc (EDGE), Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), and More Lululemon Athletica (LULU), MBIA Inc. (MBI): Why Insiders Are Buying These Stocks 11 Most Ethical Fair Trade Clothing Companies in US and Canada The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.