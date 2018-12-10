Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Lear Corporation (LEA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 10, 2018 at 12:41 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from the more than 700 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. LEA was in 34 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with LEA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that lea isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are several tools investors can use to assess publicly traded companies. A pair of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a solid amount (see the details here).

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

We’re going to go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

How have hedgies been trading Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LEA over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with LEA Positions

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), which was worth $416.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $73.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Anchor Bolt Capital, and Balyasny Asset Management were also bullish on Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the biggest call position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Point72 Asset Management had $25.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments also made a $9.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LEA investors: Mark Weissman, Adam Cohen and David Coleto’s Caspian Capital Partners, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management, and Alexander Roepers’s Atlantic Investment Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL), and Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to LEA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ZBRA 27 893057 -5
AVY 29 462957 3
TYL 22 752257 2
SJR 16 200046 3
Average 23.5 577079 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $577 million. That figure was $845 million in LEA’s case. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Should You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Founder of Battered Rent-to-Own Company Buys Shares After Activist Criticism, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Is Lear Corporation (LEA) A Good Stock To Buy? Three Companies with Clusters of Insider Selling That Are Hard To Ignore Lear Corporation (LEA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? What Triggered the Heavy Insider Selling Activity at These 3 Companies? SOLD! Activist Marcato Capital And Sothebys (BID) Reach Agreement Over Disputed Legal Files Sothebys (BID), Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Lear Corporation: Marcato Capital’s Top Picks and Latest Filing The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.