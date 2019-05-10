Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 28, 2019 at 6:01 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in 2019 (through May 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 18.7% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. PHG was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with PHG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PHG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action surrounding Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

How have hedgies been trading Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -21% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PHG over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PHG_june2019

The largest stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $113.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Two Sigma Advisors with a $12.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Balyasny Asset Management, Beddow Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

Because Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital dumped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $43.1 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also dumped its stock, about $3.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) but similarly valued. These stocks are ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV), and Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM). All of these stocks’ market caps match PHG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IBN 26 744012 0
FIS 55 3479314 18
TRV 29 1262157 0
HUM 42 3053077 -4
Average 38 2134640 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 38 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2135 million. That figure was $159 million in PHG’s case. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is even less popular than IBN. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on PHG as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PHG as the stock returned 6.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Do Hedge Funds Love Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)? Highlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco Is Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG) a Good Stock to Buy? Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Godaddy Inc (GDDY) & More: 5 Stocks Which Are Rewarding Shareholders Why Apple, Credit Suisse, Philips, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Independent Bank Are Down Today Southeastern Cuts Stake In Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG) Despite Management’s Strategy Shift 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.