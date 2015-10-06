Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is It Time to Place Another Bet on Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)?

Published on November 7, 2018 at 1:16 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors with a certain portfolio size to file a report that shows their equity positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings discloses the funds’ positions on June 30. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 700 of those elite funds and prominent investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) based on those filings.

There was a 12% decline in hedge fund ownership of Wynn during Q2, as it was held in the 13F portfolios of 44 hedge funds on June 30, down from 50 at the end of March. While overall hedge fund ownership of Wynn declined, the casino operator nonetheless ranked highly among the 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On. Macau’s monthly revenue hit a 4-year high in October, which was a very positive sign for Wynn after months of lagging growth due to weakness in the Chinese stock market. Nonetheless, shares of Wynn are still down by 33% in 2018.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Lone Pine Capital 2015 Q2 Investor Letter

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

How are hedge funds trading Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a decline of 12% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WYNN over the last 6 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

WYNN_nov2018

Among these funds, Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital held the most valuable stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), which was worth $635.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Egerton Capital Limited which had amassed $375 million worth of shares. Moreover, Criterion Capital, Land & Buildings Investment Management, and Hoplite Capital Management were also bullish on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), allocating a large percentage of their 13F portfolios to this stock.

Since Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. At the top of the heap, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management dumped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $282.7 million in call options. Gabriel Plotkin’s fund, Melvin Capital Management, also sold off its call options, about $240.6 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 6 funds during the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). These stocks are TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (NYSE:BAP), and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). This group of stocks’ market values resemble WYNN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TDG 41 3961067 4
EXPE 38 2865577 -7
BAP 15 839619 -1
APA 17 800696 -6

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.12 billion. That figure was $2.19 billion in WYNN’s case. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (NYSE:BAP) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is more popular among hedge funds, as well as having the support of 10 billionaire money managers. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
GAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHere’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the SpotlightHow U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap Peers25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling OnTrade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock?How Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap Peers

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Melvin Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Tiger Legatus Capital’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Market Movers Today: Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), Finisar Corporation (FNSR), Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY), ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY), and More Market Movers Today: Zagg Inc (ZAGG), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Immuron Ltd (IMRN), Kroger Co (KR), and More Market Movers Today: Snap Inc (SNAP), Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY), and More Market Movers Today: AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Intel Corporation (INTC), Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), and More 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.