Is Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) A Good Stock To Buy?

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of more than 700 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of September 30. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) makes for a good investment right now.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. IDTI was in 35 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with IDTI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IDTI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

What does the smart money think about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 119% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in IDTI heading into this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Magnetar Capital held the most valuable stake in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI), which was worth $238 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Pentwater Capital Management which amassed $143.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Alpine Associates, TIG Advisors, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have jumped into Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) headfirst. Magnetar Capital, managed by Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser, assembled the most valuable position in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Magnetar Capital had $238 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Halbower’s Pentwater Capital Management also initiated a $143.4 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new IDTI investors: Robert Emil Zoellner’s Alpine Associates, Carl Tiedemann and Michael Tiedemann’s TIG Advisors, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) but similarly valued. These stocks are JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), and Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble IDTI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position JBLU 30 560163 3 NRZ 16 115070 -3 USG 21 2111110 0 CW 22 362531 1 Average 22.25 787219 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $787 million. That figure was $838 million in IDTI’s case. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

