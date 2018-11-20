Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 20, 2019 at 1:32 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 18.7% compared to 12.1%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that h isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s review the new hedge fund action regarding Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

How have hedgies been trading Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 35 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in H a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with H Positions

The largest stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $279.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Long Pond Capital with a $180.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, AQR Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

Because Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of money managers that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates dropped the largest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $3.2 million in stock, and David Rodriguez-Fraile’s BlueMar Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $1.8 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) but similarly valued. These stocks are Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC), Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM), and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD). This group of stocks’ market values match H’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KRC 11 140109 -2
PNR 28 675196 3
RPM 21 384411 -2
USFD 40 1340524 -1
Average 25 635060 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $635 million. That figure was $762 million in H’s case. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on H, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 0% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)Investors Don’t Find Short Seller’s Claims Credible

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)? Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy? 13G Filing: Senator Investment Group and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) 10 Most Profitable Hotels in The World 10 Best Hotel Rewards Program For Business Travelers 15 Biggest Hotels in New York City 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.