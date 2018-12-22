Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 22, 2018 at 11:08 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. HURN was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with HURN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HURN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the top tier of this club, around 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors manage bulk of the smart money’s total capital, and by monitoring their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Hedge fund activity in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HURN heading into this year. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

HURN_dec2018

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), which was worth $7.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $5.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the most valuable position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Arrowstreet Capital had $5.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $1.6 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new HURN investors: Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). We will take a look at Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), and Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to HURN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LTRPA 23 304324 2
AG 10 11509 3
MERC 19 215276 1
NXEO 30 531459 9
Average 20.5 265642 3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $266 million. That figure was $27 million in HURN’s case. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NXEO might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Huron Consulting Group (HURN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds Are Buying Huron Consulting Group (HURN) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Wageworks Inc (WAGE) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Accretive Health, Inc. (AH): Hedge Fund and Insider Sentiment Unchanged, What Should You Do? Accenture Plc (ACN): Why You Should Buy This Cheap Consulting Company 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.