Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 11, 2018 at 4:26 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that GDI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GDI over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GDI_dec2018

More specifically, Alyeska Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI), with a stake worth $86.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Alyeska Investment Group was Adage Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $70 million. Citadel Investment Group, Goodnow Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds who were dropping their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital said goodbye to the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $23.6 million in stock. Robert B. Gillam’s fund, McKinley Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $5.7 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART), and Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX). This group of stocks’ market caps match GDI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AR 20 1780131 4
FHN 19 182996 -4
IART 14 188907 -3
WIX 24 933542 -3
Average 19.25 771394 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $771 million. That figure was $372 million in GDI’s case. Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard WIX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Graco Inc. (GGG) Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE), Gardner Denver, Inc. (GDI): Can Retail Investors Outperform The 13D Activist Fund On Their Own? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell SPX Corporation (SPW) Did Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Gardner Denver, Inc. (GDI)? NYSE Euronext (NYX) & Life Technologies Corp. (LIFE) Favorites Of This $2B Hedge Fund Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) Sprint Nextel Corporation (S), DISH Network Corp (DISH) & 5 Ways To Play These ‘Special Situations’ The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.