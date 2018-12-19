Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Galapagos NV (GLPG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 10:16 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we follow the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

Is Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that GLPG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

James Flynn Deerfield Management

Let’s view the new hedge fund action regarding Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

How have hedgies been trading Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in GLPG at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

GLPG_dec2018

More specifically, OrbiMed Advisors was the largest shareholder of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), with a stake worth $44 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing OrbiMed Advisors was Deerfield Management, which amassed a stake valued at $29.2 million. Baker Bros. Advisors, Rock Springs Capital Management, and Laurion Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) headfirst. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, created the most outsized position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). Laurion Capital Management had $19.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also made a $15.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new GLPG positions are Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group, Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, and Peter A. Wright’s P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). These stocks are CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF), and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to GLPG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CARG 17 792106 6
LECO 19 365551 0
YPF 17 241797 -7
IDTI 35 838486 19
Average 22 559485 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $559 million. That figure was $201 million in GLPG’s case. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is even less popular than CARG. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Galapagos NV (ADR) (GLPG) Weighing In On Galapagos NV (ADR) (GLPG)’s Lead Studies See Which of These Three Tuesday Losers Hedge Funds Say You Should Buy on the Dip Don’t Miss White-Hot Baker Bros.’ New Healthcare Picks 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.