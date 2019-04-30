Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Elastic N.V. (ESTC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 20, 2019 at 7:06 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC).

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. ESTC investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with ESTC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that estc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are a multitude of indicators shareholders can use to assess stocks. Two of the less utilized indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outpace the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Brad Gerstner Altimeter Capital

Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC).

How have hedgies been trading Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ESTC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ESTC Positions

More specifically, Matrix Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), with a stake worth $59.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Matrix Capital Management was Tiger Global Management, which amassed a stake valued at $58.9 million. Altimeter Capital Management, Sylebra Capital Management, and Ratan Capital Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there exists a select few fund managers who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Christopher James’s Partner Fund Management said goodbye to the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $5.2 million in stock. Andrew Sandler’s fund, Sandler Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $3.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX), Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), and CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to ESTC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ALKS 22 309347 3
JHX 2 4238 0
HOG 16 54823 -3
CONE 17 193050 3
Average 14.25 140365 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $140 million. That figure was $162 million in ESTC’s case. Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ESTC as the stock returned 5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN)Investors Don’t Find Short Seller’s Claims CredibleHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.