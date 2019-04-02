Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 14, 2019 at 3:44 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the second quarter. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 6.6 percentage points through May 30th. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Is Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) worth your attention right now? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that DFS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are a large number of tools stock traders use to assess stocks. A duo of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outpace the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Hedge fund activity in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DFS over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

DFS_jun2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital has the most valuable position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), worth close to $374.2 million, accounting for 2.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, which holds a $59.9 million position; the fund has 0.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism comprise Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Because Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Richard Rubin’s Hawkeye Capital said goodbye to the largest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $15.3 million in stock. Ravi Chopra’s fund, Azora Capital, also sold off its stock, about $13.3 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI), and Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI). This group of stocks’ market values match DFS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FCAU 27 2246774 -7
S 24 618801 0
MSI 29 835065 6
MELI 41 2802210 10
Average 30.25 1625713 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1626 million. That figure was $742 million in DFS’s case. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on DFS as the stock returned 7.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Discover Financial Services (DFS)? Discover Financial Services (DFS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Discover Financial Services (DFS): The Rodney Dangerfield of the Credit Industry Do Hedge Funds Love Discover Financial Services (DFS)? We All Know Sprott Loves Materials Stocks; Now See What Else It Likes Five Credit Services Stocks With Strong Hedge Fund Support: Visa Inc. (V), MasterCard Inc (MA) & Others Stocks to Watch Wednesday: Exponent, Discover Financial, Canadian Pacific Railway, More 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.