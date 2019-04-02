Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 13, 2019 at 11:19 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 738 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Is Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) the right investment to pursue these days? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that cw isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CW was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with CW holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers hone in on the masters of this club, approximately 750 funds. These hedge fund managers administer most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by following their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered many investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action regarding Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

How have hedgies been trading Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 5% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in CW a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CW Positions

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW), which was worth $157.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was GAMCO Investors which amassed $77.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) headfirst. Gotham Asset Management, managed by Joel Greenblatt, assembled the largest position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW). Gotham Asset Management had $8.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital also initiated a $5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CW positions are Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW). We will take a look at Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR), NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU), Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW), and Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to CW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ASR 8 35587 3
NEU 21 88478 5
HIW 14 177459 -3
ENTG 22 471301 4
Average 16.25 193206 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $193 million. That figure was $429 million in CW’s case. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CW, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned -0.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Woodward Inc (WWD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Co-Founder of Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) Sells Shares after Stock Drops, Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Activity Is Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) A Good Stock To Buy? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Ixia (XXIA): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.