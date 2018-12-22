Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 2:43 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 6.7% compared to 2.6%, despite there being a few duds in there like Facebook (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. SBS shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest lately. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with SBS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SBS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a lot of formulas stock market investors can use to size up stocks. A pair of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can beat their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SBS heading into this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SBS_dec2018

Among these funds, Impax Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), which was worth $113.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $23 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the most valuable position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS). Arrowstreet Capital had $3.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new SBS positions are Mike Vranos’s Ellington and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH), and Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX). This group of stocks’ market caps match SBS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IGT 37 963167 2
PAG 20 94346 3
CLH 18 238648 5
CLGX 20 378350 4
Average 23.75 418628 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $419 million. That figure was $157 million in SBS’s case. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is even less popular than CLH. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (SBS) Flatlines A Look at Billionaire Paul Singer’s Long-Term Investments Five Water Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On What Do Hedge Funds Think of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (SBS)? Billionaire Paul Singer’s Top Small-Cap Picks ~ Riverbed Technology, Inc. (RVBD), Informatica Corporation (INFA), FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Should You Buy Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (SBS)? Sociedad Quimica y Minera (ADR) (SQM), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (SBS): Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Worth Buying 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.