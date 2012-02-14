Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is CIT Group Inc. (CIT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 8:09 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in this article.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. CIT investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with CIT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that cit isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are plenty of metrics stock market investors have at their disposal to appraise publicly traded companies. A couple of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outclass the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Jeffrey Altman Owl Creek

We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

What does the smart money think about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -4% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CIT over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CIT Positions

More specifically, First Pacific Advisors LLC was the largest shareholder of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), with a stake worth $445.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing First Pacific Advisors LLC was Lakewood Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $127.1 million. Renaissance Technologies, MFP Investors, and Owl Creek Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the largest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $16.7 million in stock. Matthew Lindenbaum’s fund, Basswood Capital, also cut its stock, about $8 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). These stocks are ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB), and 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS). All of these stocks’ market caps match CIT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ADT 16 85421 1
NUAN 28 459833 -7
PB 9 103636 0
JOBS 12 29384 -1
Average 16.25 169569 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $170 million. That figure was $774 million in CIT’s case. Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CIT as the stock returned 3.1% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CIT Group Inc. (CIT)? Should You Avoid CIT Group Inc. (CIT)? 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Market Beating Hedge Fund Hedge Funds Are Selling CIT Group Inc. (CIT) CIT Group Inc. (CIT), Mylan NV (MYL) & More: Five Stocks Recommended by David Einhorn Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in Spotlight Today 5 Unheralded Finance Picks of Billionaire Michael Price 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.