Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is CDK Global Inc (CDK) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 11, 2018 at 1:03 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Money managers are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that cdk isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CDK was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with CDK positions at the end of the previous quarter.

To the average investor there are dozens of formulas stock market investors employ to appraise their holdings. Some of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can trounce the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action surrounding CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

What have hedge funds been doing with CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 3% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CDK over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CDK Positions

The largest stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was held by Senator Investment Group, which reported holding $188 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $100.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Lakewood Capital Management, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Sunriver Management, managed by Will Cook, initiated the most outsized position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK). Sunriver Management had $16.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management also made a $4.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CDK investors: Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Hugh Sloane’s Sloane Robinson Investment Management, and Philip Hempleman’s Ardsley Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK). These stocks are Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT), and KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble CDK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AZPN 28 1199848 3
NDSN 16 54837 1
MBT 11 253236 -3
KAR 28 757789 -1
Average 20.75 566428 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $566 million. That figure was $957 million in CDK’s case. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Fir Tree’s Big Tobacco Buy And Other Major Moves Heading Into 2017 Is CDK Global Inc (CDK) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Follow Sachem Head’s Stock Picks: CDK Global Inc (CDK), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) & More Cdk Global (CDK): Paul Singer’s Activist Efforts Pay Off CDK Global (CDK): Sachem Head Capital Dumps More Shares 10 Nasdaq Stocks That Have Hit 52-Week Highs This Week Why These Five Stocks Are on the Move Today The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.