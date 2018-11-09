Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 16, 2018 at 10:15 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2018) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Hedge fund interest in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare CCMP to other stocks including Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN), and Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the financial world there are several tools stock market investors can use to grade publicly traded companies. A pair of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can beat the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to review the key hedge fund action surrounding Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

How have hedgies been trading Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CCMP over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CCMP_dec2018

The largest stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $129.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $60 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Due to the fact that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that slashed their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw dropped the largest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $1.6 million in stock. Steve Cohen’s fund, Point72 Asset Management, also dropped its stock, about $1.6 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN), Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP), and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN). This group of stocks’ market caps match CCMP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DY 23 212220 -3
XLRN 27 441031 3
NEP 12 56818 5
SUPN 14 59831 -3
Average 19 192475 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $192 million. That figure was $301 million in CCMP’s case. Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard XLRN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Are Hedge Funds Right...Do Hedge Funds Love Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Colfax Corporation (CFX)Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Hudson Executive Capital and Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) A Good Stock To Buy? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TriQuint Semiconductor (TQNT) What Hedge Funds Think About OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OVTI) InvenSense Inc (INVN): Is Now The Time To Take Profits? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)? Aeroflex Holding Corp. (ARX): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.