Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Cable One Inc (CABO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 2:57 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU), and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

How are hedge funds trading Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, representing no change from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CABO over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

CABO_dec2018

More specifically, SQ Advisors was the largest shareholder of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO), with a stake worth $315.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing SQ Advisors was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $195.9 million. Wallace Capital Management, Balyasny Asset Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $0.8 million in stock, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $0.4 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO). These stocks are Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU), Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), and Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CABO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ESRT 13 223977 -4
MDU 19 171020 4
PVTL 18 314199 -3
SRCL 20 270362 -4
Average 17.5 244890 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $245 million. That figure was $629 million in CABO’s case. Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard SRCL might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Cable One Inc (CABO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.