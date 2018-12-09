Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 10, 2018 at 5:49 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) undervalued? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions went up by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BLDR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BLDR was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with BLDR holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are several methods stock market investors put to use to analyze stocks. Some of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 38 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BLDR heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with BLDR Positions

More specifically, Stadium Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), with a stake worth $68.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Stadium Capital Management was Raging Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $45.7 million. Lakewood Capital Management, BeaconLight Capital, and Soapstone Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, established the most outsized position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Marshall Wace LLP had $9.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital also made a $8.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new BLDR investors: Quincy Lee’s Ancient Art (Teton Capital), Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and Robert Rodriguez and Steven Romick’s First Pacific Advisors LLC.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC), and Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). This group of stocks’ market valuations match BLDR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EVBG 19 198824 -1
FN 15 116270 5
FSIC 9 21686 2
MATX 9 14371 2
Average 13 87788 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $88 million. That figure was $407 million in BLDR’s case. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Elliott Management, SpringOwl Asset Management, Facebook, Inc. (FB), Revlon Inc (REV), Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR), and More 13G Filing: Stadium Capital Management and Builders Firstsource Inc. (BLDR) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Is The Party Over for These Growth Stocks? Investors Are Abuzz About the Latest Results Out of Monster Beverage (MNST), Lions Gate (LGF), FireEye (FEYE) and More Five Best Home Improvement Retailers to Buy Raging Capital Snapped Up Shares of Builders Firstsource, Inc. (BLDR) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.