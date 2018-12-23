Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 11:13 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It is already common knowledge that individual investors do not usually have the necessary resources and abilities to properly research an investment opportunity. As a result, most investors pick their illusory “winners” by making a superficial analysis and research that leads to poor performance on aggregate. Since stock returns aren’t usually symmetrically distributed and index returns are more affected by a few outlier stocks (i.e. the FAANG stocks dominating and driving S&P 500 Index’s returns in recent years), more than 50% of the constituents of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index underperform the benchmark. Hence, if you randomly pick a stock, there is more than 50% chance that you’d fail to beat the market. At the same time, the 30 most favored S&P 500 stocks by the hedge funds monitored by Insider Monkey generated a return of 15.1% over the last 12 months (vs. 5.6% gain for SPY), with 53% of these stocks outperforming the benchmark. Of course, hedge funds do make wrong bets on some occasions and these get disproportionately publicized on financial media, but piggybacking their moves can beat the broader market on average. That’s why we are going to go over recent hedge fund activity in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU).

Is Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) a superb stock to buy now? Investors who are in the know are becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BEDU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BEDU was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with BEDU holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Lei Zhang Hillhouse Capital

We’re going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU).

How have hedgies been trading Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -23% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 6 hedge funds with a bullish position in BEDU at the beginning of this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BEDU_dec2018

The largest stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was held by Hillhouse Capital Management, which reported holding $49.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Indus Capital with a $39 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Tiger Global Management LLC, Millennium Management, and Marshall Wace LLP.

Seeing as Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Daniel S. Och’s OZ Management dropped the largest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling about $2.6 million in stock. Michael Hintze’s fund, CQS Cayman LP, also cut its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU). We will take a look at Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP), Higher One Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ONE), and Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to BEDU’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CROX 27 255232 9
NP 7 33707 0
ONE 5 11050 -1
PATK 18 103900 -3
Average 14.25 100972 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $101 million. That figure was $120 million in BEDU’s case. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Higher One Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ONE) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CROX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Hillhouse Capital Management and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.