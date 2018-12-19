Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 11:11 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the 12-month period ending October 30. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4 percentage points through the middle of November. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Is BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) worth your attention right now? The smart money is taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BOKF isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BOKF was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with BOKF holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

What does the smart money think about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in BOKF at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

BOKF_dec2018

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF), with a stake worth $63.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $58.8 million. Ariel Investments, Royce & Associates, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) headfirst. Carlson Capital, managed by Clint Carlson, created the largest position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Carlson Capital had $11.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Daniel Johnson’s Gillson Capital also initiated a $9.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BOKF positions are Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. and Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) but similarly valued. We will take a look at EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC), and Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to BOKF’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EQM 8 69301 0
SBNY 25 538826 7
TTC 21 498911 -2
AYI 35 1284391 7
Average 22.25 597857 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $598 million. That figure was $306 million in BOKF’s case. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard AYI might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedImperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
How BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Ariel Appreciation Fund Adds BOK Financial, Continues to Believe in Viacom, J.M. Smucker Signet Jewelers, Dollar General: Analysts Eviscerated These 5 Companies This Week What You Need to Know About These 4 Stocks Deep in the Red Today Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Should You Buy Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)? 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.