Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 13, 2018 at 5:23 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail unconceivably on some occasions, but their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Is Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) a superb investment today? Prominent investors are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BCC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are numerous gauges market participants put to use to grade their stock investments. A pair of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can beat the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We’re going to go over the key hedge fund action regarding Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

What does the smart money think about Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 29% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BCC over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

BCC_dec2018

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, holds the most valuable position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC). AQR Capital Management has a $12.7 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, which holds a $9.9 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish comprise Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, initiated the most valuable position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC). Renaissance Technologies had $7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mike Vranos’s Ellington also initiated a $1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Caretrus REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE), Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN), SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC), and Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC). All of these stocks’ market caps match BCC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CTRE 11 131889 -2
MCRN 17 58112 -4
SPXC 11 114731 1
HCC 35 495642 4
Average 18.5 200094 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $200 million. That figure was $54 million in BCC’s case. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Caretrus REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard HCC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Boise Cascade Co (BCC) A Good Stock To Buy? Elite Investors are Gaining Confidence in Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Monday’s Top Upgrades (and Downgrades): Boise Cascade Co (BCC), OfficeMax Inc (OMX), Office Depot Inc (ODP) Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.