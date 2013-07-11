Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 20, 2018 at 9:12 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track more than 700 prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ recent losses in Facebook. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) in this article.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. BKS investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with BKS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BKS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Chuck Royce

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).

How are hedge funds trading Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BKS heading into this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

BKS_dec2018

The largest stake in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $3.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Highland Capital Management with a $3.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included SG Capital Management, PEAK6 Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. SG Capital Management, managed by Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider, created the most valuable position in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). SG Capital Management had $3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BKS positions are Mike Vranos’s Ellington, Bradley LouisáRadoff’s Fondren Management, and John A. Levin’s Levin Capital Strategies.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). We will take a look at Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB), Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EAGLU). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to BKS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FMNB 6 13054 1
NLS 16 53191 1
PKO 1 3176 -1
EAGLU 18 142362 1
Average 10.25 52946 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $53 million. That figure was $17 million in BKS’s case. Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EAGLU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard EAGLU might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks in 2017 13G Filing: Abrams Capital Management and Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Here’s Why Intrepid Potash, Tellurian, TOP SHIPS, and More Are on the Move Should You Follow the Smart Money to Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)’s Exit? Ultra-High Dividend Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now: Pier 1 Imports, Abercrombie & Fitch, More Alphabet Buys Apigee, Plus The Latest On Verint, Barnes & Noble, and Energous Tuesday’s Movers and Shakers: Cummins, Dynavax & More 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.