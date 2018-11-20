Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on November 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend many hours researching a company, we’d like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. We would like to do so because the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September, which wasn’t enough for it to rank as one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to gather more data points.

Ball Corporation, which has packaging and aerospace businesses, announced the divestiture of its domestic food and steel aerosol can assets during the quarter. Despite this divestiture, the company maintained its 2019 free-cash-flow guidance, and indicated it is allocating the proceeds to additional share repurchases.” – As reported in First Eagle Fund of America’s Q3 Commentary.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, We choose to focus on the moguls of this group, around 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people administer the majority of the smart money’s total capital, and by paying attention to their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has discovered a few investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 26.1% since February 2017 even though the market was up nearly 19% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

How have hedgies been trading Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BLL over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BLL_nov2018

The largest stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was held by Rivulet Capital, which reported holding $136.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Chilton Investment Company with a $134.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Brookside Capital, Millennium Management, and Lodge Hill Capital.

Since Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has faced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of fund managers who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, Robert Joseph Caruso’s Select Equity Group cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $26.6 million in stock. Malcolm Fairbairn’s fund, Ascend Capital, also cut its stock, about $22.9 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). These stocks are Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to BLL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CTXS 37 2448498 5
NBL 26 994521 -6
MGM 49 2007648 -2
WAT 23 837166 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.57 billion. That figure was $467 million in BLL’s case. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is even less popular than WAT. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is Forest City Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:FCEA) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG)Is California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) a Good Stock to Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)?Hedge Funds Were 600% Overweight This Stock Right Before The Merger Announcement...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Ball Corporation (BLL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Did Atalan Capital’s Bets on Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Ball Corporation (BLL) & Two Other Companies Pay Off? AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), American International Group Inc (AIG), More: 4 Stocks That Look Promising Which Is the Better Valuation Metric? The P/E Ratio or the PEG Ratio: Part 1 Perry Capital’s Long-Term Holdings as It Plans to “Wind Down” Perry Capital’s Top Bets As It Keeps Losing Money With Moody’s Turning Positive On Consumer Durables Stocks, Here Are 5 That Billionaires Are Bullish On 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.