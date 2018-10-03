Is AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

It is already common knowledge that individual investors do not usually have the necessary resources and abilities to properly research an investment opportunity. As a result, most investors pick their illusory “winners” by making a superficial analysis and research that leads to poor performance on aggregate. Since stock returns aren’t usually symmetrically distributed and index returns are more affected by a few outlier stocks (i.e. the FAANG stocks dominating and driving S&P 500 Index’s returns in recent years), more than 50% of the constituents of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index underperform the benchmark. Hence, if you randomly pick a stock, there is more than 50% chance that you’d fail to beat the market. At the same time, the 30 most favored S&P 500 stocks by the hedge funds monitored by Insider Monkey generated a return of 15.1% over the last 12 months (vs. 5.6% gain for SPY), with 53% of these stocks outperforming the benchmark. Of course, hedge funds do make wrong bets on some occasions and these get disproportionately publicized on financial media, but piggybacking their moves can beat the broader market on average. That’s why we are going to go over recent hedge fund activity in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was in 70 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The stock has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately, as there were 94 hedge funds in our database with T positions at the end of the previous quarter. Despite 24 investors who said goodbye to their positions in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, the stock still managed to rank among 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018, although it didn’t make it among top 20. Taking all this account, we still need more information about the stock to determine whether it could be a good investment opportunity, therefore we are going to analyze it further more.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.