Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:29 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. ATO has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with ATO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ATO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Hedge fund activity in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

At Q1’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ATO over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ATO_june2019

The largest stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $59.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $57.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Carlson Capital, and Luminus Management.

Since Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management dropped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $46.4 million in stock. Jeffrey Talpins’s fund, Element Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $40.9 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). We will take a look at Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to ATO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BR 26 396752 4
LNC 40 563951 7
AES 24 525751 -5
WAB 36 783264 26
Average 31.5 567430 8

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $567 million. That figure was $292 million in ATO’s case. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is even less popular than AES. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards ATO. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ATO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); ATO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1.7% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Do Hedge Funds Love Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)? Pentagon Insider: Huntington Ingalls Lands $75 Million Aircraft Carrier Repair Contract Hedge Funds Are Selling Questar Corporation (STR) Hedge Funds Are Betting On AGL Resources Inc. (GAS) Laclede Group Inc (LG), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Alternative Fuel Stocks for Your Portfolio 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.