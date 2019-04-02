Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is ArcBest Corp (ARCB) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 10:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“The end to the U.S. Government shutdown, reports of progress on China-U.S. trade talks, and the Federal Reserve’s confirmation that it did not plan further interest rate hikes in 2019 allayed investor fears and drove U.S. markets substantially higher in the first quarter of the year. Global markets followed suit pretty much across the board delivering what some market participants described as a “V-shaped” recovery,” This is how Evermore Global Value summarized the first quarter in its investor letter. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards one of the stocks hedge funds invest in.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. ARCB was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with ARCB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ARCB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action regarding ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

What have hedge funds been doing with ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 20% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARCB a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

ARCB_june2019

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), which was worth $22.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $9.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Millennium Management, and Gotham Asset Management were also bullish on ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have jumped into ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) headfirst. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the biggest position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB). Citadel Investment Group had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital also made a $0.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ARCB investors: Mike Vranos’s Ellington, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB). These stocks are Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH), Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK), and Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ARCB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AHH 11 59825 2
CNSL 11 13357 -3
TBK 5 56315 -1
VHI 6 5844 -3
Average 8.25 33835 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $34 million. That figure was $60 million in ARCB’s case. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ARCB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ARCB were disappointed as the stock returned -14.2% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Hedge Funds Are Betting On ArcBest Corp (ARCB) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.