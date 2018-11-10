Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 8, 2018 at 5:35 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy league graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that ABC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BAUPOST GROUP Seth Klarman

We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action surrounding AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC).

How have hedgies been trading AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 32 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ABC heading into this year. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

ABC_dec2018

The largest stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) was held by Baupost Group, which reported holding $253.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Glenview Capital with a $85.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Kensico Capital, HBK Investments, and Marshall Wace LLP.

Judging by the fact that AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management dumped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth close to $18.8 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $18.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET), Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ABC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ANET 22 574815 0
HRS 27 530950 2
MRO 39 1584494 1
VRSK 23 902227 -5
Average 27.75 898122 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $898.12 billion. That figure was $609 million in ABC’s case. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MRO might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Third Point LLC, Square, Inc. (SQ), Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG), Zillow Group Inc (Z), and More Market Movers Today: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX), Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA), Macy’s Inc (M), AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), and More Market Movers Today: Chegg Inc (CHGG), Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY), Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN), and More 11 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies In The World 5 Stocks Billionaires Were Dumping in Q3 Is AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Portfolio Cuts Couldn’t Stop HealthInvest From Buying Up These Stocks The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.