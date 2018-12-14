Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 14, 2018 at 11:26 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that amcx isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

OMEGA ADVISORS

We’re going to review the key hedge fund action encompassing AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Hedge fund activity in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AMCX over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with AMCX Positions

More specifically, Omega Advisors was the largest shareholder of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX), with a stake worth $164.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Omega Advisors was GAMCO Investors, which amassed a stake valued at $62.1 million. Horizon Asset Management, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, created the most valuable position in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX). Impax Asset Management had $11.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also initiated a $1.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK), Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble AMCX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LPX 28 360656 -2
TTEK 17 69201 6
CHDN 26 550485 4
CLF 25 446298 2
Average 24 356660 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $357 million. That figure was $314 million in AMCX’s case. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LPX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
17 Highest Paid CEOs in the World in 2017 AMC Networks Inc (AMCX): Horizon Kinetics Loves This Entertainment Firm Hedge Funds Are Crazy About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Why RLJ Entertainment, Supervalu, Apple, and Two Other Stocks Are Making Headlines Today Pearson PLC (ADR) (PSO), Syntel Inc (SYNT) & Three Other Stocks Registered Rating Downgrades and Price Target Cuts Is AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) A Good Stock To Buy? Billionaire Mario Gabelli’s Top Media and Entertainment Stock Picks Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.