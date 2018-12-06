Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 7:17 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that ALG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of indicators shareholders have at their disposal to size up stocks. Some of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

Martin Whitman Third Avenue Management Marty Whitman

Martin Whitman of Third Avenue Management

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

What does smart money think about Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALG a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

ALG_june2019

More specifically, Longview Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG), with a stake worth $169.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Longview Asset Management was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $11.4 million. Third Avenue Management, Millennium Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there is a sect of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management sold off the biggest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling about $0.4 million in stock, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) but similarly valued. These stocks are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), and SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ALG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FLWS 19 88813 5
BFS 10 38051 3
ARR 8 73012 3
SEMG 13 46994 1
Average 12.5 61718 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $62 million. That figure was $196 million in ALG’s case. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ALG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ALG investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Should You Buy Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)? Hedge Funds Aren’t Showing Much Interest in Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Top 10 Largest Agricultural Equipment Companies in the World Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy? The Only 4 Stocks That Matter to Longview Asset Management Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Registers Insider Buying, Cluster of Selling at Costco and 3 Other Companies with Insider Selling 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.