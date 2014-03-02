Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NAYI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 11:44 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) a buy right now? The smart money is betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 7 recently. Our calculations also showed that AYI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. AYI was in 35 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with AYI positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to the beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AYI over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AYI_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Generation Investment Management, managed by David Blood and Al Gore, holds the largest position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Generation Investment Management has a $580.3 million position in the stock, comprising 4.6% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by International Value Advisers, led by Charles de Vaulx, holding a $240.1 million position; the fund has 6.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish include Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management.

Consequently, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Kingdon Capital, managed by Mark Kingdon, initiated the largest position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Kingdon Capital had $11 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital also initiated a $7.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management, Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital, and Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL), EQGP Holdings, LP  (NYSE:EQGP), CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to AYI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GIL 18 271699 3
EQGP 5 23037 1
CONE 24 224805 5
PSXP 4 7701 2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $132 million. That figure was $1284 million in AYI’s case. CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Generation Investment Management and Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Loses Hedge Fund Momentum Scout Daily Update: Conspicuous ISM Report Here’s Why Investors Are Buzzing about These Five Stocks TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Registers Insider Selling Ahead of Earnings Release, Plus Notable Insider Selling at Two Other Companies Here’s Why Traders Are Buzzing about General Electric, Deutsche Bank, and Other Stocks Why These 5 Stocks Have Spiked Today: What You Need to Know 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.