Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on November 27, 2019 at 4:49 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve finalized its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

Hedge fund interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.(NASDAQ:ENT) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that TURN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN).

How are hedge funds trading 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TURN over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

TURN_nov2019

Among these funds, Ariel Investments held the most valuable stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN), which was worth $6.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Ancora Advisors which amassed $1.1 million worth of shares.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren’t any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren’t any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven’t identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN). We will take a look at RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT), and Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to TURN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RFIL 3 6293 0
RMBL 6 7023 0
ENT 7 23371 0
VOLT 5 5093 0
Average 5.25 10445 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $10 million. That figure was $7 million in TURN’s case. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) is even less popular than RFIL. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards TURN. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately TURN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); TURN investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)?Hedge Funds Are Still Crazy About Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)?Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX...Is WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment Group, ExodusPoint Capital Management, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG), Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Knighthead Capital Management, Paul Singer, National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS), CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Corvex Management, Citadel Investment Group, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF), Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES), TESARO Inc (TSRO), and More 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano 10 Human Trafficking Stories in America 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.