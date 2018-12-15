Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 15, 2018 at 10:41 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) based on that data.

Is Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) a splendid investment right now? Prominent investors are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that irm isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. IRM was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with IRM positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8,000 funds trading at present, Our experts look at the bigwigs of this group, about 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct most of the smart money’s total capital, and by tracking their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has identified several investment strategies that have historically surpassed the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Thomas Bancroft - Makaira Partners

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 43% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in IRM at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with IRM Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Thomas Bancroft’s Makaira Partners has the number one position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), worth close to $63.2 million, corresponding to 6.6% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Adage Capital Management, led by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, holding a $12.8 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions contain Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Now, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, assembled the largest position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). D E Shaw had $2.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $1.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). These stocks are Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP), Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). This group of stocks’ market values resemble IRM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HNP 4 1992 -1
NLSN 35 1088943 14
SPR 32 2730557 2
Y 21 366277 -3
Average 23 1046942 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.05 billion. That figure was $107 million in IRM’s case. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NLSN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Avoid Vereit Inc (VER)?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Verso Corporation (VRS)Hedge Funds Are Buying Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
5 Ultra High Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling On Should You Buy Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)? Can The Top 10 S&P 500 Dividend Growers Continue Their Rapid Dividend Growth? JPMorgan’s Top Dividend Stocks for 2016, Part 4 Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Anymore Trouble Brewing For Some Of Jeffrey Altman’s Top Smid-Cap Picks Like Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Walgreen Company (WAG), Sprint Corporation (S), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Today’s Three Best Stocks 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.