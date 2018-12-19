Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

International Bancshares Corp (IBOC): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Published on December 19, 2018 at 6:19 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients’ money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and Dan Loeb, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space.

Hedge fund interest in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare IBOC to other stocks including NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

How have hedgies been trading International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, representing no change from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IBOC over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds IBOC Positions

The largest stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) was held by Polaris Capital Management, which reported holding $53 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $49.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Balyasny Asset Management, Azora Capital, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Because International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of hedgies who were dropping their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors sold off the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $0.3 million in stock, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) but similarly valued. These stocks are NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM), and KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble IBOC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NS 2 2988 0
SAIL 17 283382 2
WTM 16 188873 3
KBR 19 490619 -2
Average 13.5 241466 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $241 million. That figure was $188 million in IBOC’s case. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard KBR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)? International Bancshares Corp (IBOC), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC), BankUnited (BKU): Buy Small Banks For Big Profits Should You Buy International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)? 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.