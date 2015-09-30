Insiders Say Restaurant Brands (QSR), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and TechnipFMC (FTI) Are Cheap

Insider buying remained muted last week, with just 271 purchases made during the week according to SEC filing data. With insider selling having intensified over the last month on growing fears of a devastating trade war on multiple fronts, the gap between insider selling and buying has continued to grow, reaching one of its widest gulfs in the last year.

We monitor and report on insider buying activity because history has shown that stocks with spontaneous insider purchases (not made through trading plans) outperform the market on average over the following year after they are made.

Alongside our tracking of insider trading activity, we also track the top consensus picks of the best performing hedge funds each quarter. This “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” gained 4% last quarter vs. a loss of 1% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and a further 7.6% so far in the second-quarter compared to a 0.9% loss for the SPY. Since its inception in May 2014 this strategy’s picks have returned 87.8% vs. 53.3% for the SPY. You can see our latest picks by trying our newsletters free of charge for 14 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Who Bought Shares: Director Golnar Khosrowshahi

How Many Shares Were Bought: 5,670 @ CAD 79.70 (USD 60.34)

Date of the Transaction(s): June 18

This insider purchase represents the first by Director Golnar Khosrowshahi, who has been the CEO of music publisher Reservoir Media since its founding in 2007. She was recently re-elected to Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)’s board to serve another annual term, along with the other 11 incumbent Directors of that board.

The Canadian company, which owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, has underperformed on the stock market over the last year, being down by 3%. However, shares have rebounded by over 10% since April 1 on strong first-quarter performance. Revenue of $1.25 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.66 each topped estimates by more than 10%.

Burger King and Popeyes were strong performers, with same-store sales rising by more than 3% during the quarter and revenue for each franchise rising by more than 10%. On the other hand, Tim Hortons has been stagnant, which the company hopes to address by testing out all-day breakfast at select locations, a strategy that has proved successful for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in recent years. Restaurant Brands is also focused on introducing new products at all of its franchises throughout 2018.

Follow Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Follow Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Trade (NYSE:QSR) Now!

On the next page we’ll look at two other stocks that insiders believe are cheap right now and which could outperform the market over the next year.