Insider Buying Heating Up At Worthington (WOR), Knowles (KN), and Churchill Downs (CHDN)

At Insider Monkey, we track insider trading and hedge fund activity to uncover actionable patterns and profit from them. Large-scale studies of insider buying data have showed that stocks with noteworthy insider purchases outperform the market by as much as 11% annually on average, making insider buying a highly useful measure of a stock’s value (and more importantly, its future performance) for investors.

Among the recently uncovered insider buying of note were purchases made by insiders at Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR), Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN), and Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN). We’ll look at those moves and what likely spurred them below.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Who Bought Shares: Director Michael Endres

How Many Shares Were Bought: 3,000 @ $39.78

Date of the Transaction(s): April 4

The director’s purchase was the first by a Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider in over three years and followed a steep decline in shares in late-March/early-April following the company’s fiscal third-quarter results being released. Those results of $841 million in revenue (up by nearly 20% year-over-year) and EPS of $0.61 (when not including a $0.66 per share tax cuts benefit) missed estimates of $861 million and $0.72 per share respectively.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s Integration of Amtrol Proving Successful: During the company’s fiscal third-quarter conference call, EVP and CFO Andy Rose declared that Worthington’s integration of Amtrol has “gone well”, improving Worthington’s consumer and industrial products divisions. A manufacturer of water system tanks and pressure cylinders, Amtrol was acquired last June for $283 million.

