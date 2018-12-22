Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by uncertainty regarding the future of the interest rate environment in the US, declining oil prices and the trade war with China, many smart money investors are keeping their optimism regarding the current bull run, while still hedging many of their long positions. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. HRL has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with HRL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HRL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Hedge fund activity in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

At Q3’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in HRL at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With HRL Positions

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), with a stake worth $31.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Adage Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $13.9 million. GLG Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and Gardner Russo & Gardner were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has witnessed declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital dropped the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $5.6 million in stock, and Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). These stocks are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). This group of stocks’ market values match HRL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AMP 33 1293396 3
KEY 41 802842 5
IX 6 6038 1
RCI 15 450839 -1
Average 23.75 638279 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $638 million. That figure was $67 million in HRL’s case. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard KEY might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
33 Fresh Stories From The World Of Finance Today Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Dividend Stock Analysis Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? Six Dividend Stocks Sending More Cash To Shareholders Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Registers Notable Cluster of Insider Selling, Plus Two Other Companies with Insider Selling Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Trending Today Following CFO Resignation The Snowball Effect: How To Multiply Your Wealth 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.