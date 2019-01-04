Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Horan Capital Advisers’ Spring 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 21, 2019 at 11:42 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Horan Capital Advisors is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based investment advisory firm, that was launched in June 2010. It offers its professional services to both institutional and individual clients requiring principal balances of more than $1 million. The firm’s president and CEO is Mr. Terence Horan, who has 40 years of professional experience in the finance world. Recently, Horan Capital Advisors has published its Spring 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. In the letter, the firm analyzed the current market conditions in regards to the S&P 500’s positive performance, yield curve, and the overall economy.

Spring 2019Equity Market Rebound in First Quarter 2019

Stocks bounced back with the best quarterly start for the S&P 500 Index since 2009 after a weak showing at the end of last year. The two charts on the right detail the return for the market and S&P 500 Index sectors for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Largely, the worst performing market segments in the fourth quarter last year have turned out to be the best performing ones in 2019. The strongest performing sectors being Technology, Real Estate (REITs) and Industrials. As we noted in our year-end Winter Investor Letter, we believed many of the negatives were priced into the equity market and that 2019 would be a positive year for equity investors. The surprise was the strength of the bounce.

horan capital graph

horan capital graph 2

A strong returning quarter like that just experienced raises the question about returns for the balance of the year. We have said in the past that strength tends to beget more strength. In a recent report, LPL Research noted there have been ten other times since 1950 where the S&P 500 Index was up greater than 10% in the first quarter. In 9 out of 10 of those periods, the final three quarters were positive and in all 10 periods returns were positive for the year. The average gain in those final three quarters was 16.1%; however, the path was not straight and the average pullback was 11.7%.

You can download a copy of Horan Capital Advisers’ Spring 2019 Investor Letter here:

Investor Letter Spring 2019

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Bailed Out of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) At The Wrong Time...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zendesk Inc (ZEN) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NIO Inc. (NIO)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CDK Global Inc (CDK) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Best Stock Pick From The 2018 Sohn Conference Best Stock Pick From The 2018 Sohn Conference (Part II) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, D.E. Shaw, Eddie Lampert, Facebook Inc (FB), McCormick & Company (MKC), and More Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund’s March 2019 Quarter Update Miller Value Partners New Market Letter Summers Value Partners’ Q1 Investor Letter Upslope Capital Q1 2019 Investor Letter – “Bizarro” Market Conditions 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.